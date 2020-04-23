Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€33.00” Price Target for Total (EPA:FP)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Total (EPA:FP) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

FP has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €40.12 ($46.65).

EPA FP opened at €31.12 ($36.18) on Monday. Total has a 52 week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 52 week high of €49.33 ($57.36). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €31.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €43.16.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

