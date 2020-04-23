Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Beijing Enterprises Water Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beijing Enterprises Water Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Beijing Enterprises Water Group stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. Beijing Enterprises Water Group has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $26.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87.
About Beijing Enterprises Water Group
