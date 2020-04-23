Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target to GBX 659

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 729 ($9.59) to GBX 659 ($8.67) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.93% from the company’s previous close.

BDEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 749 ($9.85) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 668.50 ($8.79).

BDEV stock opened at GBX 507.20 ($6.67) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 504.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 670.45. Barratt Developments has a one year low of GBX 349.40 ($4.60) and a one year high of GBX 979.54 ($12.89). The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92.

In related news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 435,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 842 ($11.08), for a total value of £3,662,700 ($4,818,074.19).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

