Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €46.90 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.90 ($54.53) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VNA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.80 ($69.53) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €54.74 ($63.65).

Vonovia stock opened at €44.80 ($52.09) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €45.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €47.79. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a 12 month high of €54.48 ($63.35). The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

