Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Vivendi (EPA:VIV) a €25.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VIV has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.47) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivendi has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €29.22 ($33.98).

Shares of VIV stock opened at €20.32 ($23.63) on Monday. Vivendi has a one year low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a one year high of €24.87 ($28.92). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.86.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

