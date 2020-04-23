Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €13.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RNO. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €39.86 ($46.35).

RNO stock opened at €15.83 ($18.41) on Monday. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($117.09). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.94.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

