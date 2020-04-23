Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €115.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LEG. HSBC set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.70 ($145.00) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €116.29 ($135.23).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG stock opened at €104.58 ($121.60) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €99.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €104.54. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.