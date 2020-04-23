Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €16.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GYC. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand City Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €22.56 ($26.23).

Shares of GYC stock opened at €18.58 ($21.60) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €18.90 and a 200-day moving average of €20.96. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

