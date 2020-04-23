Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €6.52 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.52 ($7.58) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Baader Bank set a €9.25 ($10.76) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($8.60) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €8.20 ($9.54).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown stock opened at €4.73 ($5.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.67, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €2.88 ($3.35) and a fifty-two week high of €8.88 ($10.33). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.25.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.