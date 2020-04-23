J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBRY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of J Sainsbury to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC raised shares of J Sainsbury to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J Sainsbury to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 241.15 ($3.17).

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 201.50 ($2.65) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 202.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 210.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 111.94. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of GBX 171.19 ($2.25) and a 52-week high of £201.30 ($264.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

