J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Price Down 0.7% After Insider Selling

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $100.61 and last traded at $100.14, approximately 406,488 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,048,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.89.

Specifically, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,269,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,086,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $973,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,245.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,776 shares of company stock worth $2,789,207 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.24.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.58. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $964,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,402,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.