iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Lessened by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 2.3% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $40,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $153.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.26 and its 200-day moving average is $168.34. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $188.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.7438 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.