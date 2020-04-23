iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,185,000 after purchasing an additional 529,696 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,056,000 after purchasing an additional 686,335 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after buying an additional 353,088 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,148,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,344,000 after buying an additional 117,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,814,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,839,000 after buying an additional 266,190 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $280.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

