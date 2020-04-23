iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,268,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,528 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.7% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $63,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 307,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,192,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,477,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $699,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $51.10 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.51.

