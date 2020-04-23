Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $21.29, approximately 456,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,486,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

INVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Invitation Homes by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 28.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 472,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 106,078 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 58,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.8% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,360,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,764,000 after purchasing an additional 726,368 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

