Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 10,935 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 647% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,463 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $271.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $171.04 and a 1 year high of $344.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total value of $438,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,360 shares of company stock worth $3,847,246 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 19.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Lam Research by 0.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $725,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $194,039,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $3,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.65.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

