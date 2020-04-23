InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in InterDigital Wireless were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in InterDigital Wireless by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,541,000 after acquiring an additional 112,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in InterDigital Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,010,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in InterDigital Wireless by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in InterDigital Wireless by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,206,000 after acquiring an additional 219,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,529,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of IDCC opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.22. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $72.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $102.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

InterDigital Wireless Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.