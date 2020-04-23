Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Stake Trimmed by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,899 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $22,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 709,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,639,000 after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.93.

NYSE:ICE opened at $89.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.35. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,246.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,214 shares of company stock valued at $19,039,789. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

