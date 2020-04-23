Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 968,800 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 1,077,400 shares. Approximately 16.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INS opened at $33.94 on Thursday. Intelligent Systems has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $56.24.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO J Leland Strange sold 100,000 shares of Intelligent Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,783,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,327,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

