Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $56.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.05.

INTC opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

