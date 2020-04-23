Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 3.9% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,124,265,000 after acquiring an additional 904,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,616,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,226,148,000 after purchasing an additional 469,266 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $60.10 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

