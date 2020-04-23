Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.05.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $60.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.81. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

