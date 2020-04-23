Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,922 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 3.1% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $60.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.81. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

