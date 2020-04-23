Insider Selling: Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells 32,579 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jared Grusd sold 32,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $439,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,235,186 shares in the company, valued at $30,175,011. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jared Grusd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Jared Grusd sold 17,217 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $154,953.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Jared Grusd sold 38,578 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $367,648.34.

On Thursday, February 20th, Jared Grusd sold 28,544 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $487,816.96.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Jared Grusd sold 32,989 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $569,060.25.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Jared Grusd sold 38,960 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $741,408.80.

Shares of SNAP opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Snap by 9,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Snap in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Snap from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.48.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

