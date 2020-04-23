Insider Selling: Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CFO Sells $119,775.00 in Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $119,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,631.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $77.87 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $100.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,889.2% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 51,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 88.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after buying an additional 47,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.27.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.