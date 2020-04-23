Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Sells 3,250 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.94, for a total value of $1,842,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,085,788.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $558.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $574.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $489.24 and a 200-day moving average of $390.33. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,115,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,976,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

