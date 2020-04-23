Insider Selling: QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 30,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $1,210,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,205,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,685,226.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA opened at $41.94 on Thursday. QAD Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.73 million. QAD had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QAD by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QAD by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in QAD by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 499,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,461,000 after buying an additional 307,871 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in QAD by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QAD by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QADA shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on QAD from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on QAD from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sidoti cut their price objective on QAD from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

