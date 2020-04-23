Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $547,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 321,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,592,014.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 280.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average is $50.28. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $65.55.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Palomar by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 39,790 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Palomar by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Palomar by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLMR shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

