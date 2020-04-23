Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells $655,320.00 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at $214,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $421.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.46 billion, a PE ratio of 102.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $415.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Netflix from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.65.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

