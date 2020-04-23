Insider Selling: Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) SVP Sells $280,758.24 in Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) SVP Michael P. Spears sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.76, for a total value of $280,758.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PODD opened at $200.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,111.17 and a beta of 0.86. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $81.85 and a 52 week high of $219.85.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.79 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Bank of America started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Insulet from $220.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra cut their target price on Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 23,321.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Insulet by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Insulet by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

