Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) CFO Sells 1,697 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) CFO Sam Samad sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $509,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sam Samad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Sam Samad sold 1,356 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total transaction of $433,947.12.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Sam Samad sold 249 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.54, for a total transaction of $72,842.46.

Illumina stock opened at $311.56 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

