Insider Selling: IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) CEO Sells $33,298,090.92 in Stock

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 496,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $33,298,090.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,707,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,443,804.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of IHS Markit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $18,817,096.68.

INFO stock opened at $63.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

INFO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IHS Markit from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on IHS Markit from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 853,329 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,550,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 75,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

