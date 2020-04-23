Insider Selling: Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Major Shareholder Sells $10,027,890.00 in Stock

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) major shareholder Arash Ferdowsi sold 498,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $10,027,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Arash Ferdowsi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 16th, Arash Ferdowsi sold 125,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $2,338,750.00.
- On Wednesday, April 1st, Arash Ferdowsi sold 125,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $2,231,250.00.
- On Wednesday, March 18th, Arash Ferdowsi sold 39,521 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $673,042.63.
- On Monday, March 16th, Arash Ferdowsi sold 66,119 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $1,126,006.57.
- On Monday, February 24th, Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00.
NASDAQ DBX opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Dropbox Inc has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $26.20.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 8.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dropbox by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,173,000 after acquiring an additional 138,306 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Dropbox by 28.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.
