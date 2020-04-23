Insider Selling: Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Major Shareholder Sells $10,027,890.00 in Stock

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) major shareholder Arash Ferdowsi sold 498,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $10,027,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arash Ferdowsi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Arash Ferdowsi sold 125,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $2,338,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Arash Ferdowsi sold 125,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $2,231,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Arash Ferdowsi sold 39,521 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $673,042.63.

On Monday, March 16th, Arash Ferdowsi sold 66,119 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $1,126,006.57.

On Monday, February 24th, Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Dropbox Inc has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 8.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dropbox by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,173,000 after acquiring an additional 138,306 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Dropbox by 28.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

