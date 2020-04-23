Insider Selling: Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) CFO Sells $26,820.40 in Stock

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) CFO Emma Reeve sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $26,820.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,820.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Emma Reeve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, April 14th, Emma Reeve sold 1,225 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $43,120.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Emma Reeve sold 700 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $24,514.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Emma Reeve sold 5,521 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $193,566.26.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Emma Reeve sold 8,642 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $302,815.68.

NASDAQ:CNST opened at $34.63 on Thursday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.01 and a quick ratio of 17.01.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.69). Analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNST shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.