Insider Selling: Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Sells $95,420.00 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $95,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,207.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Kirk Somers sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $89,140.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Kirk Somers sold 2,788 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $124,456.32.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Kirk Somers sold 5,562 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $554,308.92.

On Thursday, February 6th, Kirk Somers sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.57. Cardlytics Inc has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 2.53.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.19 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Cardlytics from $75.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cardlytics by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cardlytics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

