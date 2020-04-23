Insider Selling: Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BCEL stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.23 million and a PE ratio of -3.52. Atreca has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that Atreca will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCEL shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Atreca by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atreca by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 45,086 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Atreca by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Atreca by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

