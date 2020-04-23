Insider Selling: Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) CFO Sells $36,160.00 in Stock

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $36,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,291 shares in the company, valued at $997,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AAOI stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 18.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 59.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.10 to $8.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

