Insider Buying: Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Acquires £136.88 in Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Alan Stewart acquired 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £136.88 ($180.06).

Alan Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Alan Stewart acquired 54 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of £137.70 ($181.14).

On Friday, January 24th, Alan Stewart acquired 55 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 249 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £136.95 ($180.15).

TSCO opened at GBX 233.50 ($3.07) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59. Tesco PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 203.70 ($2.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 332.67 ($4.38). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 229.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 240.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 2.92%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesco to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.84) to GBX 248 ($3.26) in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Tesco from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 286.09 ($3.76).

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

