Insider Buying: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO Purchases $80,412.06 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO William P. Angrick III bought 16,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,412.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LQDT stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $166.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.89. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 247,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 24,378 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 762,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,648 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.