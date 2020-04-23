Insider Buying: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO Purchases 29,941 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 29,941 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $146,411.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LQDT opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $166.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.89. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,421,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 64,895 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 903,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 85,137 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 762,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 29,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

