Insider Buying: Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) Insider Purchases £18,900 in Stock

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) insider Klaas van der Leest purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £18,900 ($24,861.88).

Klaas van der Leest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 10th, Klaas van der Leest purchased 15,000 shares of Intercede Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £7,350 ($9,668.51).

IGP opened at GBX 56.50 ($0.74) on Thursday. Intercede Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 24.42 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 65.74 ($0.86). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 46.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 46.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 million and a P/E ratio of 56.50.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Intercede Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

About Intercede Group

Intercede Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies identity and credential management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, which enables enterprises to replace employee passwords with secure and digital identities on smart cards, virtual smart cards, and mobile devices, as well as provides protection against the number one cause of data breaches-weak or compromised user credentials; MyID services for employees, a cloud based credential management system that enables organizations to replace passwords with trusted digital identities; and MyID for WordPress, an authentication service for mobile apps and cloud services that enables administrators and subscribers to login to Websites and blogs without cumbersome and insecure usernames and passwords.

