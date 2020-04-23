Insider Buying: HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) Director Purchases $10,398.40 in Stock

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) Director Edward Jackson bought 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,398.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542,094 shares in the company, valued at $17,032,029.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Edward Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HireQuest alerts:

On Tuesday, April 21st, Edward Jackson bought 1,633 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $10,712.48.

On Monday, April 13th, Edward Jackson bought 1,550 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $10,121.50.

On Monday, April 6th, Edward Jackson bought 706 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,645.48.

On Friday, April 3rd, Edward Jackson bought 2,012 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $12,454.28.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Edward Jackson bought 1,000 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,250.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Edward Jackson purchased 3,213 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $18,699.66.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Edward Jackson purchased 4,602 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,473.94.

On Friday, March 13th, Edward Jackson purchased 1,730 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $10,985.50.

On Thursday, January 30th, Edward Jackson purchased 1,420 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $9,798.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Edward Jackson purchased 1,818 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,726.00.

Shares of HireQuest stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. HireQuest has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.37.

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.