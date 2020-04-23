Insider Buying: Globex Mining Enterprises Inc (TSE:GMX) Director Acquires 58,000 Shares of Stock

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc (TSE:GMX) Director Jack Stoch bought 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$19,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,704,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,222,538.46.

TSE:GMX opened at C$0.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 35.40 and a quick ratio of 25.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.35. Globex Mining Enterprises Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 million and a P/E ratio of -18.50.

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 162 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, and lithium, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potash, feldspar, pyrophyllite, and talc and magnesite.

