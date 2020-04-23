Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) & Bright Mountain Media (NASDAQ:BMTM) Financial Analysis

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) and Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Inpixon shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Inpixon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Inpixon has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inpixon and Bright Mountain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inpixon -559.13% -288.38% -127.09% Bright Mountain Media -131.82% -60.42% -43.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Inpixon and Bright Mountain Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inpixon 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inpixon and Bright Mountain Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inpixon $6.30 million 1.75 -$33.99 million N/A N/A Bright Mountain Media $1.74 million 83.12 -$5.22 million N/A N/A

Bright Mountain Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inpixon.

Summary

Bright Mountain Media beats Inpixon on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inpixon Company Profile

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions. Its products are based on a technology that detects and locates accessible cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth devices, as well as uses a data-analytics engine to deliver actionable insights and intelligent reports for security, marketing, asset management, etc. The Infrastructure segment resells third party hardware, software, and related maintenance/warranty products and services to commercial and government customers. Its products include enterprise computing, storage, virtualization, networking, etc.; and services comprise custom application/software design, architecture and development, staff augmentation, and project management. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, telecom, and others. Inpixon has reseller partnership with Genwave Technologies Inc. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile

Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a digital media holding company, owns and manages Websites in the United States. It operates through two segments, Product Sales and Advertising. The company operates Websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also sells various products, including watches, clocks, apparels, and accessories through its Websites, e-commerce distributor portals, and retail locations. In addition, it owns Daily Engage Media, an advertisement network that offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

