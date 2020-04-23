Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) versus Calmare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTTC) Critical Survey

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.2% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Calmare Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 0 2 7 0 2.78 Calmare Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.14%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Calmare Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calmare Therapeutics has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Calmare Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals -2,901.99% -259.07% -71.14% Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Calmare Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $4.11 million 415.72 -$119.36 million ($1.16) -10.09 Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Calmare Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Calmare Therapeutics beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. The company is involved in conducting and planning clinical studies of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for human papillomavirus-caused pre-cancers and cancers; bladder cancer; glioblastoma multiforme; hepatitis B virus; hepatitis C virus; human immunodeficiency virus; Ebola virus; middle east respiratory syndrome; and Zika virus. Its partners and collaborators include MedImmune, Limited; The Wistar Institute; University of Pennsylvania; GeneOne Life Science Inc.; ApolloBio Corporation; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; Plumbline Life Sciences, Inc.; Drexel University; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; United States Military HIV Research Program; U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases; National Institutes of Health; HIV Vaccines Trial Network; Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy; and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Calmare Therapeutics Company Profile

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products and technologies for chronic neuropathic pain and wound care affliction patients in the United States. Its flagship medical device is Calmare Pain Therapy Device, a non-invasive and non-addictive modality for the treatment of chronic and neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as Competitive Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated in August 2014. Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

