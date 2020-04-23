Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Short Interest Down 7.6% in March

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 1,471,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

IMKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ingles Markets has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $720.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ingles Markets will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

