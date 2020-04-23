Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 138,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.99% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEA opened at $1.95 on Thursday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

