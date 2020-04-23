Informa (LON:INF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INF. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC cut their target price on Informa from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Informa from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.31) target price (down from GBX 900 ($11.84)) on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 712.18 ($9.37).

Shares of LON:INF opened at GBX 429.50 ($5.65) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 468.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 716.24. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 326.70 ($4.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a GBX 15.95 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Informa’s previous dividend of $7.55. This represents a yield of 2.66%. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.28%.

In related news, insider Stephen Davidson acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 470 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £7,520 ($9,892.13).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

