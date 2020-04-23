IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $825,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,269,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura Instinet lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $304.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $308.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.48.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total transaction of $732,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,108.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $221.24 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $278.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.87 and its 200-day moving average is $221.95.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

