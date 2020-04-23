HSBC Lowers Centrica (LON:CNA) to Reduce

HSBC downgraded shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) to a reduce rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 28 ($0.37) price target on the integrated energy company’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 80 ($1.05).

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Centrica to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 84 ($1.10) to GBX 50 ($0.66) in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Centrica to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.99) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Centrica from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Centrica from GBX 47 ($0.62) to GBX 42 ($0.55) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Centrica has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 59.03 ($0.78).

Centrica stock opened at GBX 30.78 ($0.40) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.86. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 30.45 ($0.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 111.10 ($1.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.73.

Centrica (LON:CNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 7.30 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.30 ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Centrica will post 1258.1932799 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.28%.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

